HALIFAX -- Queens District RCMP are asking for the public’s help to solve a break and enter that they say happened Friday.

Police say between 5 and 8 a.m., suspect(s) broke into a home on White Point Rd. in Liverpool, N.S., stealing a “significant amount” of cash.

They say police were called around 8 a.m., and the investigation began.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Liverpool RCMP or Crime Stoppers.



