Advertisement
RCMP say "significant amount of cash" missing after Liverpool, N.S. break-in
Published Saturday, December 12, 2020 10:57AM AST
HALIFAX -- Queens District RCMP are asking for the public’s help to solve a break and enter that they say happened Friday.
Police say between 5 and 8 a.m., suspect(s) broke into a home on White Point Rd. in Liverpool, N.S., stealing a “significant amount” of cash.
They say police were called around 8 a.m., and the investigation began.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Liverpool RCMP or Crime Stoppers.