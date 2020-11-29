HALIFAX -- Police have charged two men with multiple offences following an attempted break and enter at a Nova Scotia Liquor Commission location in Halifax on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, at 4:22 a.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to an intrusion alarm at an NSLC located at 1940 Barrington Street.

Upon arrival, police say they noticed obvious attempts to gain entry to the business.

Police say they noted a man who matched the description of a suspect a short distance away. Police note the man was with another man in a vehicle. Upon seeing police, the vehicle fled the area but was later stopped by police nearby.

Police say that during the stop, officers were able to note and seize a quantity of drugs, cash, and a loaded firearm.

Police charged the men – 26-year-old Jared Taylor and 25-year-old Colton Grantmyre of Halifax – with several firearms offences relating to the firearm that was recovered, as well as trafficking drugs.

Grantmyre is scheduled to apprear in Halifax court on December 30; meanwhile, Taylor is scheduled to appear in Halifax court on February 9, 2021.