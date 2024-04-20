RCMP seek help identifying person of interest after arson in Back Bay, N.B.

The St. George RCMP is asking for help from the public in identifying a person of interest after an alleged arson at a wharf in Back Bay, N.B., on Thursday.

RCMP responded with the Back Bay Fire Department to the report of a fishing vessel and a truck on fire at around 3:30 a.m.

In a news release Friday, police say they determined that a person arrived at the scene on foot, intentionally set the fire, and then left the scene on foot before officers arrived.

Another boat and structure were also damaged as a result of the fire.

Police have released photographs from surveillance footage in the area, hoping that someone may recognize the person.

In the photo released by police, the person is wearing rubber boots, jeans, a black hooded jacket, and gloves.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

Anyone who may recognize the person in the photo, or has any information about the incident, is asked by police to contact them at 506-755-1130, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

