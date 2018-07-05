

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- A Nova Scotia anti-cyberbullying law that was inspired by the death of Rehtaeh Parsons has been redrafted and is now in force.

The original law was created after the 17-year-old attempted suicide and was taken off life support in 2013 following the circulation of a digital photo of what her family says was a sexual assault.

The Nova Scotia Supreme Court squashed the previous Cyber-safety Act -- the first of its kind in Canada -- when it ruled in 2015 that it infringed on Charter rights.

The legislature passed the new Intimate Images and Cyber-protection Act in the fall of 2017, and since then the Justice Department has been fine-tuning its wording.

A news release from the province says the revised law allows protection orders for alleged offenders, permits victims to request removal of online material and allows for civil remedies and compensation.

The CyberScan unit, which was created by the former act, will be governed by new regulations that allow staff to advise people of a cyberbullying complaint that's been made against them, and to offer to resolve disputes and to assist with restorative justice.