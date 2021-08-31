HALIFAX -- While declared post-tropical, and with no further forecast updates from the National Hurricane Center forthcoming, the remnants of the former hurricane Ida are expected to affect weather in the Maritimes later this week.

The system is forecast to exit the U.S. eastern seaboard near Delaware and then moves northward taking it on a path across Nova Scotia late Thursday through Friday.

While no longer tropical in nature the remnants of Ida have developed into a large, heavy rain producing system.

It will be quite a large weather system by that time, having developed both a warm and cold front. Most of the Maritime region can expect rain with some areas seeing heavy rain and downpours.

Rain is forecast to start as early as Thursday morning in the southwest of Nova Scotia. Rain will be more widespread for the region by Thursday evening. The rain will begin clearing, west-to-east, Friday morning into early afternoon.

Rain becomes more widespread by Thursday evening as the track of the remnants of Ida take it towards and across Nova Scotia.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the potential for heavier rain looked most likely for Nova Scotia, southeastern New Brunswick, and central/eastern Prince Edward Island. Those areas may see a fairly widespread 50 to 80 mm with pockets of 80 to 100 mm possible. With that much rain in a span of about 24 hours, there is a risk of some flooding and flash flooding. There remains a possibility of a shift west or east with the heavier rain. Communities in western P.E.I. and eastern New Brunswick should check frequently in on their forecast as a shift west could place them in the heavier rain as well.

Nova Scotia, PEI, and parts of southeastern New Brunswick with the best odds of seeing higher rainfall totals from the passing system Thursday into Friday.

It would be a good idea to check drainage around your residence to ensure that it is clear of summer debris. If you sometimes need to use a sump pump in the event of a heavier rain, you could check to make sure it is in working order as well.

For driving considerations, the risk of downpours looks to be highest and most widespread Thursday evening, Thursday night, and very early Friday morning.

Gusty winds are expected with the rain. First east and northeast on Thursday with gusts ranging 20 to 50 km/h. Then turning north and northwest on Friday with gusts ranging 40 to 70 km/h. The strongest gusts are most likely at higher terrain and on exposed areas of the coast.

Winds with the remnants of Ida look highest on Friday as they turn north and northwest. Increasing to include gusts ranging 40 to 70 km/h.

Environment Canada issued special weather statements on Tuesday afternoon with cautions about the heavy rain and gusty winds for Nova Scotia, P.E.I., and parts of southern New Brunswick.