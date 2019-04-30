

With potholes plaguing our roads around the Maritimes, residents in a Cape Breton community are getting fed up.

Frenchvale Road in Cape Breton is peppered with potholes and residents say someone is going to get hurt because of it.

“If someone swerves to miss a pothole, they could swerve into the oncoming lane and take out someone I love,” said local resident Michael MacInnis. “It really worries me, and if something isn’t done soon, I’m scared something like that is going to happen.”

Residents in the community have asked MacInnis to document the large potholes, and crumbling pavement in the area. Many agree the road needs repairs.

“The road is supposed to be at least 60 feet wide and in some areas, I swear the road is maybe 10,” said MacInnis. “Every year it’s getting narrower and worse for people. Their vehicles are being torn apart.”

“The roads are in bad shape,” said Nova Scotia Progressive Conservative MLA for Victoria-The Lakes district, Keith Bain.

Bain has been in the area surveying the crumbling roads, with plans to take that information back to Halifax with him on Tuesday.

“The only thing I can do is put the pressure on the department to get it added to the five year plan,” said Bain. “I know it’s not on this year, but if you look at the five year plan, there’s always room for additions.”

Not all of Frenchvale Road is in horrible shape. A few years ago, nearly half of the roadway was repaved. Some residents are wondering why the rest wasn’t repaired as well.

“It’s only because it’s divided up throughout the area,” said Bain. “Different sections get 5 or 6 kilometers, and that’s usually what their job is.”

Since posting pictures to social media, MacInnis has received comments from people all over Cape Breton Regional Municipality. He hopes the public pressure will help bring more attention to all of the roads in need of repairs throughout CBRM.

“It’s becoming too much for people. It’s too hard on their vehicles,” said Bain. “Every year it seems to be getting worse and worse. Hopefully now, something will be done.”

A community rally is planned for May 6 at the Frenchvale Fire Department.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore