Word that a high-risk offender is facing new sex charges isn't sitting well with people who live in his neighbourhood around Windsor, N.S.

Edward Henshaw was picked up late last week and has a court appearance coming up next month.

All of this is deeply upsetting to some of his neighbours, who question why he was released to begin with.

These are anxious times at Bumble Bee Child Care thanks to Henshaw, who moved in down the street and is viewed as an unwelcome neighbour.

“I think he's very dangerous,” said resident Katrina Hines. “And the fact that he's on house arrest doesn't mean anything.”

Henshaw was released from prison last May after serving time for sexually assaulting two young girls.

He was considered a high risk to reoffend so the RCMP alerted the community, which wasn't particularly happy to have him back.

“I've had nothing but a bunch of threats from these people,” Henshaw said at a peace bond hearing in October.

At that time, Henshaw told CTV News he felt persecuted and just wanted to get-on with his life.

“I just want to be left alone,” Henshaw said last October. “I wish that they would mind their own business. There's no threat from me. I wish this hadn't happened.”

Now, though, there are new charges.

Henshaw was arrested last Thursday and charged with sexual assault, voyeurism, and breaching conditions.

Henshaw was held in custody until a court appearance on Monday, said Nova Scotia RCMP spokeswoman Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. Henshaw went back to court on Tuesday and was released yesterday afternoon on conditions.

All of this deeply upsetting at Bumble Bee Child Care, where the owner has serious concerns about the legal system.

“I don't think we have a justice system, I really don't,” said daycare owner Jackie Sexton. “I mean, I'm 80 metres away and he's living with his mother.”

These are anxious times for some in Three Mile Plains, N.S., and a neighbourhood is on watch as the latest charges work their way through the legal system.

Henshaw was released on bail and has another court appearance scheduled for Feb. 19.

A publication ban remains in effect on details presented at the bail hearing and on the identity of the people involved in the case.None of the new charges has been tested in court.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko.