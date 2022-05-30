Return of Cabot Trail Relay Race brings feeling of normal back to Cape Breton

BADDECK, N.S. -

For the first time since 2019, runners from across North America pounded the pavement for the famed Cabot Trail Relay Race over the weekend.

For businesses, it was music to their ears, and filled up their pocket books.

"We landed here at four o'clock in the morning and at five there were line-ups. I had two tills going and there were line-ups," said Rosalie Pino, café owner.

It's an early start to the tourism season for Rosalie Pino and her newly purchased Baddeck cafe.

"We really missed it. Things wouldn't even be open this early if we didn't have the relay race," said Pino.

More than a thousand runners from 63 teams participated in the race.

The COVID-19 pandemic has made things complex for organizers, considering they didn't officially give the green-light until last month.

"There was a feeling of relief and gratitude. Certainly at the captains meeting on Friday night everyone was pleased to be there and too be back," said David Parkinson, Cabot Relay chair.

Despite still getting through the pandemic, Dave Parkinson says there was a familiar feeling of a return to normal.

"There was an energy that the race brought back. It filled the village of Baddeck with people and put people around the trail and in different parts that hadn't seen this kind of traffic," he said.

CEO of Destination Cape Breton, Terry Smith, says he's hoping the event will kick start a busy tourism season around the island.

"The more events we have in person where people are seeing people gathering together, I think that's just going to build confidence and make people want to get out and travel," said Smith.