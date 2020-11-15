HALIFAX -- The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 74 in Wolfville, N.S. is celebrating a successful poppy campaign, despite gloomy expectations amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, the president of the legion, Donn Miles, announced record sales for 2020.

“For the last three years, we have been happy to take in an average of $12,000, but this year we have received well over $15,000,” said Miles, in a news release on Sunday.

“For this, we have to thank all the people at this end of the Annapolis Valley, who gave so generously, often stuffing $5 and $10 bills into our cash-boxes. And more organizations and businesses than ever purchased wreaths for Remembrance Day."

"We also have to recognize the hard work of our campaign chair Peter Tatrallyay, and his team of 22 Legion members who volunteered their time to distribute and collect our boxes, and to staff our table at Home Depot.

All proceeds collected from the poppy campaign are used solely to assist veterans and their families with material assistance in the form of wheelchairs, electric scooters, and more, and also funds bursaries for post-secondary education, and used with support in cases of hardship.

In the news release, it says a portion of the proceeds may also be used to make the Wolfville Legion building more accessible to those with reduced mobility.