With school starting in just a couple of weeks, many students were still wondering if rugby would be restored for this year, but Nova Scotia Education Minister Zach Churchill tells CTV News that it will be.

High school rugby was shut down this past May after a student was injured.

A 17-member panel reviewed practices and policies in coaching and training, along with protocols for preventing injuries.

Churchill sat down with CTV Atlantic anchor Steve Murphy on Tuesday and confirmed the sport will be allowed back with a higher safety standard.

"Rugby will be played this year and we're going to make sure we're running with the highest safety standard that we can," Churchill said. "Recognizing that any player stepping on the field is going to take a certain amount of risk when we do that."

It's unknown what those safety measures are but may be released before the season begins next spring.