HALIFAX -- Saint John Police have arrested a man after he fled the scene of an argument in the North End of Saint John on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, around 11 a.m., a patrol vehicle discovered two men in an argument on First Street. Police believe one of the men was armed with a weapon.

Police say a vehicle fled the area and refused to stop when officers approached. They note the vehicle travelled eastbound on Highway 1, where the driver abandoned the vehicle near the Rothesay Avenue Exit and fled on foot.

Police quickly located the driver of the vehicle, who is a man in his 30s, and took him into custody.

No injuries were reported.

The man has been charged with possession of a weapon, dangerous driving and failure to stop. He is scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning this incident to contact them at 506-648-3333.