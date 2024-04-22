Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

The Saint John Police Force is looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaking the conditions of his statutory release.

According to a news release from police, Nathan Pomeroy, 43, is serving a two-year, seven-day sentence for convictions of:

14 counts of failure to comply with probation order

14 counts of theft under $5,000

theft over $5,000

obstruct public/peace officer

offence under Motor Vehicle Act – N.B.

assault

failure to attend court

Police describe Pomeroy as five-foot-eight and 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are warning the public not to approach Pomeroy.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.