    • Saint John police search for man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

    Nathan Pomeroy is pictured in a handout photo from the Saint John Police Force. Nathan Pomeroy is pictured in a handout photo from the Saint John Police Force.
    The Saint John Police Force is looking for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaking the conditions of his statutory release.

    According to a news release from police, Nathan Pomeroy, 43, is serving a two-year, seven-day sentence for convictions of:

    • 14 counts of failure to comply with probation order
    • 14 counts of theft under $5,000
    • theft over $5,000
    • obstruct public/peace officer
    • offence under Motor Vehicle Act – N.B.
    • assault
    • failure to attend court

    Police describe Pomeroy as five-foot-eight and 195 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

    Police are warning the public not to approach Pomeroy.

    Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

