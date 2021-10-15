Search continues for missing Mi'kmaq fishing boat captain off southwest N.S.

HALIFAX -

A search is continuing Friday off southwestern Nova Scotia for a missing fishing captain from a Mi'kmaq community who went overboard during his vessel's journey back to harbour.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens, spokesman for the Halifax joint rescue co-ordination centre, says the search began about an hour after the man was reported missing at about 4 a.m. on Thursday.

He says the search has included the use of a Cormorant helicopter that has been examining the coastline around Yarmouth for any sign of the missing man.

Owens says the 54-year-old captain was at the wheel of the vessel Miss Janet as it travelled from Shelburne to Saulnierville, but when one of the three crew awoke at 3:30 a.m. he was no longer there.

Owens says the weather was fairly calm at the time of the incident, and the crew hadn't indicated any mechanical difficulties.

Officials say they don’t know what clothes the captain was wearing when he went overboard.

A spokeswoman from Sipekne'katik First Nation said in an interview the person is from the community located about 65 kilometres north of Halifax, but she had no other details.

"We are focussed on supporting our community at this time," said Chief Mike Sack of Sipekne'katik First Nation in a statement.

The chief says the community is requesting "privacy and support" as it gets through the coming days.

The JRCC, Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Air Force are all searching for the missing fisherman using the Canadian Coast Guard Ship Clarks Harbour, CCGS Corporal Teather, a CH 149 Cormorant helicopter, a CH 130 Hercules airplane and a PAL aircraft that’s on contract with the Canadian Armed Forces.

The search began between 5 and 6 a.m. on Thursday when the PAL aircraft arrived on scene.

The JRCC says the ‘Miss Janet’ was escorted to Yarmouth by the Coast Guard, and all remaining individuals onboard are safe.