HALIFAX -- The body of a swimmer who went missing last weekend in Middleton, N.S., was discovered Wednesday afternoon by search crews.

Police say the 25-year-old woman from China was swimming with another woman from a dock on the Annapolis River near Middleton on Saturday when they encountered difficulty with the current.

The missing woman was swept downstream while the other swimmer made it safely to shore.

RCMP searched by land and by air and volunteer firefighters and local volunteers on water by kayaks and canoes.

Police say the unidentified woman was found in the river around 3 p.m. in the community of Middleton.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.