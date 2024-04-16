Search suspended for missing senior in New Glasgow, N.S.

Police in New Glasgow, N.S., say the search for a missing 73-year-old woman has been suspended.

Adair Townsend was reported missing from the town on April 8.

She was last seen early the next morning in the Mount William Road area near the Trenton Connector, Highway 106 and Landfill Road.

Townsend has a mild case of Alzheimer’s and takes regular walks on her own.

New Glasgow Regional Police said in a news release Monday afternoon they have been joined in their search by more than a dozen volunteer ground search and rescue organizations.

“Search teams have conducted an extensive search in the Mount William, Pictou County area. More than 4,700 volunteer hours were expended, searching dense wooded areas, streams, trails, streets and waterways,” the release reads.

The search was suspended Saturday evening, but police say it may be reactivated if they receive any new information.

Police describe Townsend as five-foot-two and 110 pounds with medium length grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey/blue coat, black Doc Martens boots and glasses.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and there is no indication of criminality at this time.

Anyone with information on Townsend’s whereabouts is asked to call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941, Pictou County District RCMP at 902-755-4141 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

