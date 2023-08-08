Searchers find overturned boat, two fishermen last seen leaving N.B. harbour missing

RCMP in northeastern New Brunswick say a search is underway for two men who went fishing on Monday and have not returned.

Alderic Thibodeau, 75, and Leandre Thibodeau, 82, were last seen on a wharf in Brantville on the Acadian Peninsula.

Earlier today, first responders recovered an overturned boat near Portage Island that matches the description of the boat the men were travelling in.

The RCMP said in a news release they are being joined in the search by the Tracadie Fire Department, the Canadian Coast Guard and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax.

The rescue coordination centre says a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter is taking part in the search along with coast guard and Fisheries Department assets.

Police say Alderic Thibodeau was last seen wearing an orange ball cap, green rubber fishing boots and a grey jacket, while Leandre Thibodeau was wearing a yellow rain jacket with a white T-shirt underneath and grey pants.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2023.

