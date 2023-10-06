Second Fredericton cemetery targeted by vandals

For the second time in as many weeks, headstones at a Fredericton-area cemetery have been spray painted by vandals.

Several headstones were also knocked over at the Fredericton Rural Cemetery, which is located next to the St. John River and west of the city centre.

According to the cemetery’s superintendent caretaker, Gilbert Farris, vandalism is rare.

“We haven’t had anything like this since the early 90s and it was only stones knocked over at that time,” Farris told CTV News.

The Fredericton Rural Cemetery is adjacent to the neighbouring Hermitage Cemetery.

In all, eight stones were painted and nine we overturned – one of which was pushed into the Saint John River.

“Probably next week, when things calm down a little bit, we’ll start up righting the stones and see if we can’t clean them,” Farris said.

This vandalism comes after more than 20 headstones were defaced at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Fredericton, all within the Royal Canadian Legion’s section.

Fredericton police say they believe that vandalism happened in two separate incidents in recent weeks.

