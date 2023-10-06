Atlantic

    • Second Fredericton cemetery targeted by vandals

    Graves vandalized with spray paint are pictured at Fredericton Rural Cemetery on Oct. 6, 2023. Graves vandalized with spray paint are pictured at Fredericton Rural Cemetery on Oct. 6, 2023.

    For the second time in as many weeks, headstones at a Fredericton-area cemetery have been spray painted by vandals.

    Several headstones were also knocked over at the Fredericton Rural Cemetery, which is located next to the St. John River and west of the city centre.

    According to the cemetery’s superintendent caretaker, Gilbert Farris, vandalism is rare.

    “We haven’t had anything like this since the early 90s and it was only stones knocked over at that time,” Farris told CTV News.

    The Fredericton Rural Cemetery is adjacent to the neighbouring Hermitage Cemetery.

    In all, eight stones were painted and nine we overturned – one of which was pushed into the Saint John River.

    “Probably next week, when things calm down a little bit, we’ll start up righting the stones and see if we can’t clean them,” Farris said.

    This vandalism comes after more than 20 headstones were defaced at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Fredericton, all within the Royal Canadian Legion’s section.

    Fredericton police say they believe that vandalism happened in two separate incidents in recent weeks.

    More to come.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    W5 Exclusive

    W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison

    A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News