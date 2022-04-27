Shortlist announced for 2022 Atlantic Book Awards

A handful of Maritime authors and illustrators will soon have their talents recognized at the 2022 Atlantic Book awards and the new Nova Scotia Book Awards.

Thirty-six books have been shortlisted in 12 prize categories.

The author and editor of Atlantic Books Today Magazine, Chris Benjamin, says a nomination is “very validating” for an author.

“It can be a lonely pursuit,” said Benjamin. “You’re creating these things in your little office or wherever you write, and to see it go out in the world and be received, and having your peers acknowledge that you’ve done something very well, it’s very special.”

After two years of online awards, Benjamin says this year’s in-person ceremony is a welcome opportunity for nominees to celebrate their success together.

The inaugural Nova Scotia Book awards will be held at Halifax City Hall on June 6.

Awards and shortlisted nominees include:

Evelyn Richardson Non-Fiction Award

Stephen Kimber, Alexa!: Changing the Face of Canadian Politics (Goose Lane Editions)

Susan MacLeod, Dying for Attention: A Graphic Memoir of Nursing Home Care (Conundrum Press)

Donna Morrissey, Pluck: A Memoir of a Newfoundland Childhood and the Raucous, Terrible, Amazing Journey to Becoming a Novelist (Penguin Random House Canada)

George Borden Writing for Change Award

Glen Canning (with Susan McClelland), My Daughter Rehtaeh Parsons (Goose Lane Editions)

Stephen Kimber, Alexa!: Changing the Face of Canadian Politics (Goose Lane Editions)

Don Oliver, A Matter of Equality: The Life’s Work of Senator Don Oliver (Nimbus)

Jim Connors Dartmouth Book Award (Fiction)

Hannah Moscovitch, Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes (Playwrights Canada Press)

Sharon Robart-Johnson, Jude and Diana (Fernwood Publishing)

Colin Sweets Arsenault, Short Mercy (Pottersfield Press)

Margaret and John Savage First Book Award (Fiction)

Alexandra Harrington, The Last Time I Saw Her (Nimbus)

C. S. Porter, Beneath Her Skin (Nimbus)

Colin Sweets Arsenault, Short Mercy (Pottersfield Press)

Margaret and John Savage First Book Award (Non-Fiction)

Joanne Gallant, A Womb in the Shape of a Heart: My Story of Miscarriage and Motherhood (Nimbus)

Susan MacLeod, Dying for Attention: A Graphic Memoir of Nursing Home Care (Conundrum Press)

Don Oliver, A Matter of Equality: The Life’s Work of Senator Don Oliver (Nimbus)

The Atlantic Book Awards Gala takes place on Thursday, June 9, at Paul O’Regan Hall in Halifax Central Library. Organizers say it will also be live-streamed.

Awards and shortlisted nominees include:

Alistair MacLeod Prize for Short Fiction

David Huebert, Chemical Valley (Biblioasis)

Amber McMillan, The Running Trees (Goose Lane Editions)

Claire Wilkshire, The Love Olympics (Breakwater Books)

Ann Connor Brimer Award for Atlantic Canadian Children’s Literature

Jodie Callaghan, The Train (Second Story Press)

Chad Lucas, Thanks a Lot, Universe (Amulet Books)

Rebecca Thomas, Swift Fox All Along (Annick Press)

APMA Best Atlantic-Published Book Award

Breakwater Books, My Indian by Saqamaw Mi’sel Joe & Sheila O’Neill

Goose Lane Editions, Alexa! Changing the Face of Canadian Politics by Stephen Kimber

Goose Lane Editions with The Rooms Corporation, Future Possible: An Art History of Newfoundland and Labrador by Mireille Eagan

Atlantic Book Award for Scholarly Writing

Matthew W. Betts & M. Gabriel Hrynick, The Archaeology of the Atlantic Northeast (University of Toronto Press)

George Elliott Clarke, Where Beauty Survived: An Africadian Memoir (Knopf Canada)

Ardath Whynacht, Insurgent Love: Abolition and Domestic Homicide (Fernwood Publishing)

J. M. Abraham Atlantic Poetry Award

Alyda Faber, Poisonous if Eaten Raw (Goose Lane Editions)

Triny Finlay, Myself a Paper Clip (Goose Lane Editions)

Rebecca Salazar, Sulphurtongue (Penguin Random House)

Lillian Shepherd Memorial Award for Excellence in Illustration

Marie Lafrance, Gemma and the Giant Girl, written by Sara O’Leary (Tundra)

Alea Marley, This is Ruby written by Sara O’Leary (Tundra)

Réjean Roy, Le Géant du Nord Canadien written by Réjean Roy (Bouton d’or Acadie)

Thomas Raddall Atlantic Fiction Award

Michelle Butler Hallett, Constant Nobody (Goose Lane Editions)

David Huebert, Chemical Valley (Biblioasis)

Sharon Robart-Johnson, Jude and Diana (Fernwood Publishing)

To learn more about the 2022 Atlantic Book Awards and Festival you can visit their website.