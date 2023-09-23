SiRT investigating after arrest results in injury in N.B.
The New Brunswick RCMP say they have requested the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) to review actions taken by police after a man sustained injuries during an arrest in St. Stephen N.B.
In a Friday news release, police say they observed a man on Union Street while dealing with an unrelated matter. Police believed the man had outstanding arrest warrants.
The man then allegedly fled from police on foot into a wooded area, prompting police to call the RCMP Police Dog Services and an RCMP Remotely Piloted Aerial System operator to assist with the search.
After locating the individual, police say they arrested the man, who sustained minor injuries.
Following further review of the events, New Brunswick RCMP say they referred the incident to SiRT for an independent investigation.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
