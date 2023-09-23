Atlantic

    • SiRT investigating after arrest results in injury in N.B.

    (Photo courtesy: RCMP) (Photo courtesy: RCMP)

    The New Brunswick RCMP say they have requested the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) to review actions taken by police after a man sustained injuries during an arrest in St. Stephen N.B.

    In a Friday news release, police say they observed a man on Union Street while dealing with an unrelated matter. Police believed the man had outstanding arrest warrants.

    The man then allegedly fled from police on foot into a wooded area, prompting police to call the RCMP Police Dog Services and an RCMP Remotely Piloted Aerial System operator to assist with the search.

    After locating the individual, police say they arrested the man, who sustained minor injuries.

    Following further review of the events, New Brunswick RCMP say they referred the incident to SiRT for an independent investigation.

    Police say the investigation is ongoing.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ford offers Unifor wage increases up to 25 per cent

    Ford Motor has offered Canadian union Unifor wage increases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday. The agreement provides a 10 per cent wage increase for the first year followed by increases of two per cent and three per cent through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News