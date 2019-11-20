HALIFAX -- A man is facing an attempted murder charge and five people are facing weapons charges in connection with two shooting incidents and a standoff in Saint John.

The first incident happened Sunday on the city’s west side, where police responded to a shooting at a home on Duke Street at 4:30 a.m.

A man was taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The next day, shortly before 3 p.m., police witnessed gunfire between the occupants of two vehicles near Somerset Street.

No one was injured.

A couple hours later, police responded to a barricaded suspect at a residence on Anglin Drive.

Police say several residents in the area were evacuated from their homes, and several streets in the city’s north end were closed, as officers negotiated with the man.

A woman in the home was released to police just before 6:30 p.m.

The man was arrested and taken into custody just before 10 p.m.

Police say no one was injured.

Police believe all three incidents are connected, but they can’t say how at this time.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the shooting on Duke Street. Justin Breau is due to appear in court at a later date.

A 36-year-old man is facing charges of unauthorized possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm while prohibited, and failure to comply with an undertaking, in connection with the standoff. James Burnside is due in court at a later date.

Four people are facing charges in connection with the incident near Somerset Street. A 20-year-old woman and 22-year-old man are facing charges of possession of a weapon or imitation thereof in danger to the public peace and failure to comply with an undertaking. Two 24-year-old men each face a charge of possession of a weapon or imitation thereof in danger to the public peace.

Police say the investigation into the incidents is ongoing.