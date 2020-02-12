HALIFAX -- It’s a snow day for many Maritime students after the region was hit with another blast of winter.

Schools are closed across Prince Edward Island and most schools are closed in Nova Scotia. Many universities and colleges opted to delay opening their campuses Wednesday morning.

Wet and heavy snow started falling in some communities Tuesday afternoon and continued overnight, making for a tricky morning commute for some.

The weather also affected air travel at Maritime airports, with some flights being cancelled or delayed.

In the Halifax area, some transit buses were operating on snow plans Wednesday morning. All buses had returned to their regular routing by noon.

However, the winter parking ban remains in effect in the Halifax Regional Municipality, which means vehicles must be off municipal streets between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday.

CTV Atlantic’s chief meteorologist, Kalin Mitchell, says Maritimers can expect another round of snow this week.

Mitchell says snow will develop Thursday morning and continue throughout the afternoon, breaking down to flurries Thursday evening. Most communities will see between 5 and 15 cm, with the highest amounts expected for mainland Nova Scotia.