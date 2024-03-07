Some services return to Springhill, N.S., hospital

ATLANTIC
    All Saints Springhill Hospital in Springhill, N.S., remains closed Thursday, though some services have returned.

    Twenty-one inpatients were evacuated from the hospital Monday night and transferred to other sites or discharged “due to presence of smoke.”

    The hospital was fully closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

    Nova Scotia Health says primary health care clinic staff are offering virtual and in-person appointments on Thursday.

    All other appointments at the hospital are cancelled.

    Appointments continue to be offered at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, including lab and X-ray appointments, outpatient clinics and renal dialysis.

