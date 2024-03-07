Some services return to Springhill, N.S., hospital
All Saints Springhill Hospital in Springhill, N.S., remains closed Thursday, though some services have returned.
Twenty-one inpatients were evacuated from the hospital Monday night and transferred to other sites or discharged “due to presence of smoke.”
The hospital was fully closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Nova Scotia Health says primary health care clinic staff are offering virtual and in-person appointments on Thursday.
All other appointments at the hospital are cancelled.
Appointments continue to be offered at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, including lab and X-ray appointments, outpatient clinics and renal dialysis.
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
BREAKING 6 dead, including 4 children, in Barrhaven homicide, Ottawa police say
Four children and two adults are dead in a Barrhaven homicide. Ottawa police responded to 911 calls just before 11 p.m. The six victims were found deceased inside a home on Berrigan Drive.
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
'Rust' armourer's trial gives Alec Baldwin's team a window into how his own trial could unfold
The trial and conviction of a movie armorer in connection with a fatal shooting on the set of the Western movie "Rust" has given Alec Baldwin and his legal team a unusual window into how his own trial in the death could unfold.
Family 'thrilled' scammers' tool worth $1B across Ontario will be wiped out
An Ontario family says they’re 'thrilled' the provincial government has moved to wipe out a tool used so often by scammers that it has been used to claim some $1 billion worth of value from properties across the province.
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash identified as family from King Township, Ont.
The five Canadians who died in a plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday have been identified as a family from a township north of Toronto.
Messy mix of weather hits the Maritimes, schools across P.E.I. closed
A messy weather system is bringing a mix of rain, snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes Thursday. Several weather warnings remain in place and schools across Prince Edward Island are closed.
How to avoid paying the pink tax on clothes, toys and other everyday items
Products marketed toward women and girls such as razors, shampoo and even children's clothes can cost more than their equivalent for men or boys, a phenomenon that's been dubbed the “pink tax.”
Drake Bell to share claims of abuse as a child star in new docuseries
A new series about the 'Dark Side of Kids TV' will feature former Nickelodeon child star Drake Bell sharing his account of abuse he says he experienced while working in entertainment as a minor.
Trans youth policies make majority of Canadians 'uncomfortable': survey
A new survey from Nanos Research and CTV News shows a majority of Canadian adults express at least some discomfort around policies on transgender inclusion in sports, hormone treatments for youth and changes to students' pronouns in schools.
BREAKING Ontario budget set for March 26; minister says no tax increases
Ontario's finance minister says he will present the province's next budget on March 26.
Brampton, Ont., mother pays $700 for a baby monitor. Now, she has to pay a monthly subscription fee to use it
A Brampton mother who spent nearly $700 on a baby monitor is shocked to learn she now has to pay a subscription fee to keep using its top-of-the-line safety features.
MPPs accuse Doug Ford government of ‘silencing’ women ahead of International Women’s Day
Ontario Liberal MPPs say the Doug Ford government has made a 'deliberate decision to silence women' ahead of International Women’s Day.
A Calgary man who relies on his ride to help the less fortunate is in need of a new set of wheels
He's an angel on four wheels, collecting and delivering food, clothing and the basics to Calgary's less fortunate, but now, Randy Cotterhill is in a bind of his own and could use some divine help.
-
BREAKING Flames trade Noah Hanifin to Golden Knights
The Calgary Flames are trading defenceman Noah Hanifin to the Vegas Golden Knights.
'No choice but to solve this': Calgary Construction Association sounds alarm over ongoing worker shortage
One in four jobs open in Calgary is connected to the construction industry yet there is a shortage of workers, according to the Calgary Construction Association.
Police investigate sexual assault at south-side rec centre
Edmonton police are searching for the culprit in the sexual assault of a girl at a city recreation centre.
-
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Climbing out of the cold spell
That's it. The cold spell ends today as temperatures get back to average for the first time since Feb. 25 (a week-and-a-half ago).
Parents shocked after two Montreal-area daycare managers charged with smuggling ghost guns
Several parents say they were shocked to learn the managers of two Montreal-area daycares have been charged with smuggling ghost guns across the Canadian border.
-
Montreal Chinese community centres serve RCMP with $5M defamation suit over 'police station' allegations
Two Chinese community organizations are suing the RCMP for defamation after the national police force alleged they were operating as 'police stations' for the Chinese government.
-
'It's outrageous': Growing number of BMO customers raise concerns with bank's security, investigative processes
Since sharing the stories of four Bank of Montreal customers fighting to get some form of restitution after they had thousands of dollars stolen from their accounts, CTV News Ottawa has been flooded with emails from Canadians who are facing similar situations.
Ottawa home sales, prices in February up year-over-year
The Ottawa Real Estate Board says home sales and home prices in February were up compared to the year before.
Paediatric tricycle stolen from London school
On Feb. 26, police said a man entered a secondary school in the east end of the city and stole a paediatric tricycle that was purchased for a student to help with mobility and exercise.
Roads reopen after pedestrian struck in south London
According to police, it happened around 6:20 a.m. in the area of Commissioners Road east and Highbury Avenue.
Dozens of charges for man of 'no fixed address' in Grey Bruce
Around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a property owner called police to report a vehicle parked in the laneway of their vacant seasonal property on Davidson Drive in South Bruce Peninsula.
5 Canadians killed in Nashville plane crash identified as family from King Township, Ont.
The five Canadians who died in a plane crash in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday have been identified as a family from a township north of Toronto.
Residents flee their home during basement fire
Basement fire on Edgehill Drive sees residents flee their home.
Dozens of charges for man of 'no fixed address' in Grey Bruce
Around 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, a property owner called police to report a vehicle parked in the laneway of their vacant seasonal property on Davidson Drive in South Bruce Peninsula.
Rural northern Ont. emergency department closes until further notice
Blanche River Health has closed the emergency department at its Englehart site until further notice.
Winning ticket for Lotto 6/49's Gold Ball Jackpot worth $58 million
Lotto 649's $58 million Gold Ball Jackpot was won last night. On top of the classic $5 million dollar jackpot, each draw also comes with a guaranteed prize.
Police searching for people involved in Kitchener shooting
Bullets hit the front door and windows of a Kitchener convenience store on Tuesday night.
Lamborghini stolen during test drive near Waterloo, Ont.: police
Waterloo regional police are looking for suspects after a Lamborghini was stolen from Wilmot Township.
Woodstock, Brantford police make $270,000 drug bust
The investigation started in January and culminated on Monday and Tuesday with the help of multiple police units.
Traffic blitz planned at two 'dangerous' intersections
Windsor police are informing the public of two traffic initiatives on Thursday.
Here's what you need to get your free dog license
As part of the 2024 budget, dog licenses are still mandatory but the annual fee is no longer required for dogs that meet the spay/neuter and microchip criteria.
Charges laid after woman rescued from second-floor window
Just before 8 a.m., police responded to a home on Sheldon Avenue for a disturbance after a woman was heard calling for help from a second-floor window.
Schools closed around Manitoba due to poor road conditions
The latest winter storm to hit parts of Manitoba has prompted several school closures around the province.
Manitoba highways remain closed
Several Manitoba highways remain closed to traffic Thursday morning after a low-pressure system blanketed southern portions of the province in heavy snow.
'We need more housing': Winnipeg mayor gives downtown housing mandate for CentreVenture
Mayor Scott Gillingham wants the city’s development wing to help boost the number of people calling Downtown home.
Sask. premier promises 'largest increase in school operating funding ever'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has revealed the province's plans for increased funding to education – ahead of the provincial budget.
Saskatoon council moves to lay the groundwork for housing accelerator
City officials are laying the groundwork to put the federal government's housing accelerator dollars to work building more middle-density units in Saskatoon.
Saskatchewan finishes top of its pool at Brier, becomes first team to clinch playoff spot
Team Saskatchewan has finished first in ‘Pool B’ at the Montana’s Brier after defeating Nunavut 9-3 on Wednesday night, making them the first team to clinch a playoff spot.
Sask. premier promises 'largest increase in school operating funding ever'
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has revealed the province's plans for increased funding to education – ahead of the provincial budget.
Residential school survivors focus of national event in Regina
A national conference is happening in Regina this week regarding ground searches for potential unmarked graves at sites of former residential schools across Canada.
Saskatchewan finishes top of its pool at Brier, becomes first team to clinch playoff spot
Team Saskatchewan has finished first in ‘Pool B’ at the Montana’s Brier after defeating Nunavut 9-3 on Wednesday night, making them the first team to clinch a playoff spot.
Robots and drones to work in Kelowna, B.C., orchards in 'precision farming' project
Drones and robots will be put to work in the orchards of Kelowna this spring as part of a pilot project to promote what the equipment maker calls "precision farming."
Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter, gets 10 years for 2020 Okanagan slaying
A woman in her 60s has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in connection to a man's death in the B.C. Interior almost four years ago.
Mounties looking for suspect in grandparent scam after Kelowna senior loses thousands
Kelowna Mounties are looking for a suspect after a senior was scammed out of thousands of dollars last month.
'It's so sad': B.C. gardeners grieve as they take stock of cold snap's toll
Across British Columbia's South Coast, gardeners are finding dead or damaged plants due to the cold snap that sent temperatures plunging in January.
'Development project gone terribly wrong': B.C. court awards $5.1M to buyers of doomed subdivision sites
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has awarded a couple and their property investment company more than $5 million in damages for what he describes as "a real estate development project gone terribly wrong."
Skier avoided backcountry cliff by hiking to helipad: North Shore Rescue
Rescue crews were called to an area of Cypress Provincial Park Wednesday to help a skier who ducked boundary ropes to ski in the backcountry.
'It's so sad': B.C. gardeners grieve as they take stock of cold snap's toll
Across British Columbia's South Coast, gardeners are finding dead or damaged plants due to the cold snap that sent temperatures plunging in January.
Selina Robinson quits B.C. NDP, citing antisemitism in caucus
A former British Columbia cabinet minister quit the New Democrat government Wednesday, citing antisemitism in the party caucus and indifference towards the problem.
Mounties investigating break-ins targeting homes of Asian business owners on Vancouver Island
Mounties in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island are warning Asian business owners that thieves appear to be specifically targeting their homes after at least three residential break-ins in recent weeks.