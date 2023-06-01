Starting over: N.S. families looking to rebuild after losing homes in fire

More Halifax-area homeowners are finding out they have lost their homes due to the ongoing wildfires.

Even though it is early days, residents are already vowing to rebuild.

Some homes near the Tantallon fire are still standing, while others next door or across the street smoulder.

“We’ve all had our moments of crying,” says Highland Park resident Amy Fletcher.

The Fletchers moved into their home 10 years ago. They’re now looking for a new one after flames tore through their neighborhood Sunday night.

They found out 24 hours later their home was in the fire’s path.

“When I found out, I was with my son and we were sitting at a friends house and just crying and crying,” Amy says.

Terri and Lutz Kottwitz are facing a similar reality. They quite literally got out of their home with only the clothes on their backs.

“We haven’t had time to go shopping yet,” says Terri.

The couple lost both their home and the daycare facility they owned and operated.

“It’s sad to hear the house is gone and all of our personal belongings, but the centre was such a big part of my life and the children and families, I haven’t processed that part yet,” Terri says.

The outdoor learning-based program had 20 employees and an enrolment of 82 children.

“What we want to do is keep the idea of Forest Kids alive and going because that has not died yet, that didn’t burn, the idea of Forest Kids didn’t burn,” Lutz says.

They plan to rebuild, as does Fletcher, whose 13 year-old son offered words of comfort.

“He was hugging me and he said, ‘Mom, this is just one chapter, it’s not the end of the book.’”

It’s a book she vows will have a happy ending.

