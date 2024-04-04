ATLANTIC
    Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations

    School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic) School buses are seen at the Department of Transportation bus depot on Toombs Street in Moncton, N.B., on Jan. 24, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)
    Nova Scotia

    • Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
    • Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: Schools in Kings County and Annapolis County are closed. Schools in the West Hants area remain open.
    • CSAP: Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud, École Belleville, École Pubnico-Ouest, École secondaire de Par-en-Bas, École Wedgeport. École Rose-des-Vents, École secondaire de Par-en-Bas, École Pubnico-Ouest, École Wedgeport, École Belleville, Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud, École Rose-des-Vents, École secondaire de Clare, École Joseph-Dugas, École Stella-Maris are closed.
    • NSCCShelburne Campus will delay opening until 10 a.m. with classes starting at 10:30 a.m. Burridge Campus -- including the Digby Learning Centre -- will delay opening until 10 a.m. with classes starting at 10:30 a.m.

    New Brunswick

    • There are no school closures in New Brunswick.

    Prince Edward Island

    • There are no school closures on P.E.I.

