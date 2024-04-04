Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Nova Scotia
- Tri-County Regional Centre for Education: All schools are closed.
- Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education: Schools in Kings County and Annapolis County are closed. Schools in the West Hants area remain open.
- CSAP: Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud, École Belleville, École Pubnico-Ouest, École secondaire de Par-en-Bas, École Wedgeport. École Rose-des-Vents, École secondaire de Par-en-Bas, École Pubnico-Ouest, École Wedgeport, École Belleville, Centre scolaire de la Rive-Sud, École Rose-des-Vents, École secondaire de Clare, École Joseph-Dugas, École Stella-Maris are closed.
- NSCC: Shelburne Campus will delay opening until 10 a.m. with classes starting at 10:30 a.m. Burridge Campus -- including the Digby Learning Centre -- will delay opening until 10 a.m. with classes starting at 10:30 a.m.
New Brunswick
- There are no school closures in New Brunswick.
Prince Edward Island
- There are no school closures on P.E.I.
DEVELOPING Spring storm across much of Eastern Canada, power outages spread in Quebec, Ontario
Environment Canada issued snowfall warnings for much of Eastern Canada, including in Ontario and Quebec.
NEW 'It's just so dangerous': The travellers who will, and won't, fly on a Boeing 737 Max
With Boeing under increased scrutiny thanks to a string of issues with its 737 Max airliners, some travellers say they're taking steps to avoid flying in the company's jets wherever possible.
'I'm upset, I'm mad': Boy killed by dogs was visiting Edmonton for spring break, grandmother says
An 11-year-old boy who was killed by two large dogs in southeast Edmonton on Monday has been identified as a Grade 5 student from B.C. named Kache.
Cruise ship carrying 1,500 passengers stuck in Spain port due to Bolivian passengers' visa problems
A cruise ship reportedly carrying 1,500 passengers was stuck Wednesday in the Spanish northeastern port of Barcelona due to the visa problems of a group of Bolivian passengers who were due to disembark there, officials said.
World's oldest man dies at 114
Juan Vicente Perez Mora, the world's oldest man, has died at the age of 114, according to Guinness World Records.
Private funeral to be held for victims of murder-suicide near Neudorf, Sask.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
Canadian man killed providing aid in Gaza was a military veteran with a young son
A Canadian man killed along with six other aid workers in the Gaza Strip on Monday is a military veteran from Quebec who leaves behind a partner and a one-year-old son.
SNOWFALL WARNING Spring snowstorm brings 10.8 cm of snow to Ottawa, knocks out power across eastern Ontario
Ottawa received 10.8 cm of snow from a spring snowstorm that has moved through the region. Environment Canada's forecast calls for another 5 cm of snow on Thursday, with another 2 to 4 cm of snow Thursday night.
Power outages, school closures as snow hits Quebec
There are more than a quarter of a million homes without power across Quebec as snow continues to blanket the province.
Toronto
Cultural long-term care admissions drying up in Ontario due to new priority rules
In an Italian long-term care home in Toronto, about three new non-Italian residents are admitted each month due to government changes to priority rules, leaving them confused and isolated in a setting where they do not speak the language.
Ford wants '100 per cent' Ontario students at med schools in province
Premier Doug Ford said Wednesday he'd like to see Ontario post-secondary institutions attended only by students from Ontario.
BMW struck Toronto police Const. Northrup as it reversed: testimony
The BMW that killed Const. Jeffrey Northrup was reversing, not accelerating forwards, when it first hit the officer in the city hall parkade in July 2021, according to testimony from a police collision reconstructionist at the murder trial of the driver on Wednesday.
Calgary
Two men charged with first-degree murder in death of Calgary woman
Calgary police have arrested two men in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of a 29-year-old woman.
-
A man was seriously injured in a crash on a Stoney Trail off-ramp on Wednesday afternoon.
-
WEATHER Bulk of snow expected to fall Thursday in Calgary
Thursday is the day we will see the bulk of the snowfall, with five to 10 centimetres of snow expected in Calgary.
Edmonton
'I just wanted to see if the boy was OK': Teen who witnessed deadly assault testifies at manslaughter trial
Four witnesses were called to testify during day two of a teen's manslaughter trial in Edmonton.
Alberta waits for details of new federal housing money, reasserts its jurisdiction over sector
Alberta's minister responsible for social services says he's waiting for more details on a federal announcement of an additional $15 billion for a national apartment construction loan program.
Montreal
Big-O tower to close until summer after fire; Swimming Canada's Olympic trials affected
The Olympic Stadium tower is being closed down for the summer after a fire broke out at the Montreal landmark last month.
Ottawa
Here's what you need to know about school bus service in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Thursday, April 4
The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority says school bus and van transportation will be running for Ottawa's English and French school boards, but there may be delays due to the road conditions.
-
What happens to your eyes if you look at the sun without protection during the solar eclipse?
The moon’s orbit is set to position it directly between the Earth and the sun, causing a solar eclipse on April 8.
London
City plans rehabilitation of bridge along busy commuter corridor in London
Frustrated commuters will have a new traffic headache to worry about in north London, Ont. next year.
'Bodily autonomy is being invaded': Students appear nude in AI-altered photos at London, Ont. high school
Students and parents at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School learned Tuesday evening of an incident that happened at the school recently through a letter sent by school administrators.
Fatal crash north of Simcoe
Emergency services responded to the scene at the intersection of Highway 24 and Concession 13 Townsend in Norfolk County around 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
Barrie
Weather Travel Advisory forces school bus cancellations
Simcoe County Student Transportation Consortium says poor road conditions are to blame for the County-wide school bus cancellations.
Police investigate homicide after missing man's body is found roadside in Caledon
Provincial police have deemed the death of a missing man whose body was found on the side of the road in Caledon a homicide.
Spring storm aftermath: Heavy winds uproot tree in Victoria Harbour
Some residents were left grappling with the aftermath of a spring storm on Tuesday as high winds and heavy rain battered the region, even uprooting a tree on a property in Victoria Harbour.
Northern Ontario
Bad weather closes parts of northern highways
Parts of Highways 101, 129 and 144 are closed Wednesday because of poor weather conditions and other factors.
Damage to speed cameras repaired quickly, Sudbury official says
Speed cameras at six locations throughout Greater Sudbury became operational March 22, but some residents are apparently unhappy.
Man found with severe burns after Sudbury dumpster fire
A man is in hospital in serious condition after being found with severe burns following an early morning dumpster fire near the Four Corners area of Sudbury.
Kitchener
Regional chair breaks silence on Wilmot Township farmland expropriation
Karen Redman has addressed Waterloo Region’s controversial plan to acquire farm land in Wilmot Township in an email to concerned citizens.
WRDSB schools will be closed Monday for eclipse
The Waterloo Region District School Board has reversed its earlier decision to keep schools open as usual on Monday during the solar eclipse.
Police looking for suspect in Kitchener shooting, arrest two others
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting in Kitchener last month and released images of a third suspect.
Windsor
Warning graphic: Former high school teacher on trial for sex offences in Windsor
A former high school teacher in Windsor is on trial for sex offences.
Chatham family felt blindsided by Bill 7 charge
A $7,000 bill handed to a local family isn't sitting well and they want others to know.
Shots fired in Ford City under investigation
Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence in Ford City.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg mosque says two people with an axe and knife tried to break in
People at a Winnipeg mosque are still shocked after they say two people tried to break into the building in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
'It’s non-stop': Province putting up new money to help curb crime
The province is putting up new money to help families and businesses curb crime. But advocates and business owners are questioning if it’s enough to make a real difference.
'Large litter of puppies': A Winnipeg pet rescue got more than it bargained for
A Winnipeg pet rescue recently brought in two dogs that turned out to be nine times more furry canines than they expected.
Regina
'Engrained in every part of this province': Sask. remembers Rider great Jim Hopson
Saskatchewan is remembering former Roughriders player and executive Jim Hopson.
Private funeral to be held for victims of murder-suicide near Neudorf, Sask.
A private funeral service will be held for a family of four who died as the result of a murder-suicide at a farm near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
One dead following house fire in Lipton, Sask.
RCMP say one person is dead following a house fire in in the village of Lipton, Sask.
Saskatoon
“It’s going to be a different melt”: Sask. warm temperatures spark melt concerns
With the warmer-than-usual temperatures on Wednesday, some are thinking about the excess snow sitting around properties that will be melting rapidly and could cause issues.
'Every little detail helps': Sask. family searches for answers on anniversary of daughter's disappearance
A Saskatchewan woman’s parents continue to search for answers on the seventh anniversary of their daughter’s disappearance.
Sask. climate activists have first day in court in lawsuit to decarbonize electrical grid
A group of climate activists suing the Saskatchewan government over its bid to build more gas-powered electric plants will soon have its first day in court.
Vancouver
1 person injured after another shooting in downtown Vancouver
Police responded to another shooting in Vancouver's downtown core on Wednesday night, with the latest incident leaving one person wounded.
B.C. man collapsed, was diagnosed with cancer, then got a $3,700 bill
When Andy was diagnosed with aggressive lung cancer, he was shocked, but it was the handling of his medical coverage that left him stunned and deeply upset.
B.C. introduces anti-flipping legislation as critics question effectiveness
The B.C. NDP government has introduced legislation that will tax home-flipping – starting next year.
Vancouver Island
Local non-profit raising funds to support mobile dental units on Ukraine's frontlines
Myrolslav Solon’ko is a Ukrainian dentist who has spent the last two years volunteering on one of several mobile dental vans that travel to the frontlines of the war.
Mounties say man slapped woman's buttocks, exposed his own buttocks at B.C. beach
Mounties on Vancouver Island are appealing for witnesses after a man reportedly assaulted a woman and exposed himself at a popular beach near Parksville, B.C.
Kelowna
2 men injured after 'road rage' incident with Dodge Ram driver, Kelowna RCMP say
Mounties are investigating a reported "road rage" incident in Kelowna, B.C., that left two men injured last week.
Unstable nearby construction site forces evacuation of apartment in Kelowna, B.C.
More than 80 residents of a low-income apartment building in Kelowna, B.C., have been told they need to leave over a 'significant' risk to life and safety.
Kelowna man shot dead inside his auto shop, family says
A man was fatally shot in Kelowna on Wednesday, according to his sister, during an incident Mounties had been tight-lipped about.