Strikes at two Atlantic universities tied to chronic underfunding: unions
Leaders of faculty unions say ongoing strikes at two Atlantic Canadian universities are a sign of growing frustration among instructors and staff, driven by persistent underfunding of public post-secondary education in the region.
Members of the faculty association at Memorial University of Newfoundland and Labrador spent Monday on the picket line, after a strike was called at midnight. Faculty at Cape Breton University walked off the job last week, and spent the day outside hoisting signs in support of their demands -- and of their striking colleagues at Memorial.
Both associations represent professors, librarians and other faculty at their respective schools.
Josh Lepawsky, president-elect of Memorial's faculty association, said the strikes at both schools are a sign of a "long, chronic process of actively dismantling quality, public higher education."
"We all work at public universities that should be appropriately supported with public money," the geography professor said in an interview Monday. "And yet, we've all experienced chronic cuts to operating budgets."
Another education sector labour conflict looms in the region: in Halifax, faculty at Saint Mary's University could go on strike as early as Feb. 24.
About 800 faculty members at Memorial University's campuses in St. John's, Corner Brook and Labrador were on strike as of 12:01 a.m. Monday after negotiations with Memorial's administration stalled the day before.
The faculty association is looking for more say in university governance, including representation on the school's board of regents. They are also seeking improved job security for the school's contract employees, who Lepawsky said must reapply for their positions every four or eight months when their contracts end.
The university administration says the union is refusing its offer of a 12 per cent wage increase over four years and instead demanding 14 per cent over the same period. The school says its offer would translate to a salary of $164,084 by 2026 for the average tenured professor currently making $137,300.
In a news release Sunday, the university said it has taken steps to include faculty representation on the board of regents.
"We value our faculty highly," Neil Bose, interim provost and vice-president academic, said in the release. "We encourage (Memorial University of Newfoundland Faculty Association) to come back to the negotiating table so that we can minimize disruption for students."
In Cape Breton, about 200 striking faculty members are seeking pay raises to deal with the soaring cost of living. The administration says the union is seeking a 14 per cent raise over the next two years. The university has offered wage increases of eight per cent over three years, in addition to existing annual step increases.
Rod Nicholls, a member of the school's bargaining team, said Monday the offer is comparable to what teachers make at other universities in Nova Scotia.
"We have distinctive challenges as a regional university located in Cape Breton. There's an ambitious expansion of programs that are in demand," Nicholls said, noting that the university is planning to create a department of social work and a medical school.
Heather Sparling, a music professor and spokeswoman for the Cape Breton University Faculty Association, said the school's offer is not enough. "They are offering us less than inflation, and so for us that's a loss -- that's a pay cut -- and at the same time the university has increased its population very significantly," Sparling said in an interview.
She, too, sees common threads in the Cape Breton and Newfoundland and Labrador disputes. "I think there is a general effort by universities to limit the salaries of faculty in this region. And there's a general sense of frustration and disrespect there as well."
Meanwhile, Memorial's student union says it stands behind striking faculty. "I think students are definitely stressed, they're anxious, but overall, we have seen an overwhelming amount of support for faculty," said Isabel Ojeda, the union's director of campaigns.
The strike at Memorial comes after the school substantially hiked tuition rates in 2022, more than doubling tuition for new students from Newfoundland and Labrador.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2023.
With files from Michael Tutton in Halifax.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A short-lived 'punch in the face' cold snap is coming for Eastern Canada
The beginning of February is expected to bring Arctic-like temperatures across much of Eastern Canada, thanks to frigid air from the polar vortex. The cold snap will descend on Eastern Canada this week, with temperatures becoming seasonable again on Sunday. In between, much of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada can expect the coldest days yet this winter.
Family in remote northern Ont. reeling after daughter killed in fire, home destroyed
A family in the remote community of Peawanuck, Ont., is dealing not only with the death of their young daughter, but the loss of everything they owned in a Jan. 28 house fire.
Late Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women, says non-profit he founded
A report commissioned by a non-profit organization founded by the late Jean Vanier says the Canadian sexually abused 25 women during his decades with the group.
Girl, 6, dead after accident involving T-bar lift at Quebec ski resort
A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.
Hybrid Parliament should be here to stay, say MPs in new report
The hybrid sitting structure and electronic voting system should become permanent features of the House of Commons, according to a new report from MPs on the Procedure and House Affairs Committee.
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Bobby Hull once proudly said that he played the way he lived -- straightforward. The Hockey Hall of Famer, who electrified fans through the 1960s and 70s, died on Monday at the age of 84. Hull played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks before a jump to the Winnipeg Jets of the upstart World Hockey Association in 1972, a move that led to lawsuits but ultimately higher salaries for hockey players.
Why adding a bit of milk to your morning coffee might be good for you
Adding some milk to your morning coffee may boost the body's anti-inflammatory response, new research out of Denmark shows.
BREAKING | Canucks trade captain Bo Horvat to Islanders
The rebuild of the Vancouver Canucks has begun, with centre Bo Horvat heading to the New York Islanders.
6th officer relieved of duty, EMTs fired, in Tyre Nichols death
The Memphis Police Department has disciplined an officer involved in the arrest, beating and death of Tyre Nichols, the department said Monday. Also Monday, two Fire Department emergency medical technicians and a driver were fired in connection with the case.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mike Schreiner says he's thinking about running for leader of Ontario Liberals
Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner has indicated he may cross the floor and run to lead the provincial Liberal Party after a group of 40 members reached out in a public letter over the weekend.
-
Toronto man, 26, identified as victim of fatal downtown stabbing
Police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing at a downtown Toronto apartment building on Sunday afternoon.
-
The Farmers' Almanac just revealed Ontario's spring forecast. Here's what to expect
The Farmers' Almanac just revealed its spring 2023 forecast and Ontario, along with much of the rest of Canada, is expected to see a “turbulent transition to warmth,” the agency predicts.
Calgary
-
UCP holds narrow lead with upcoming election set to be political horserace: ThinkHQ
A new political poll crafted by ThinkHQ Public Affairs says if an election were held in Alberta today, voters would be split on who should form the next government.
-
Banff National Park cave creature exists 'no where else': Parks Canada
Castleguard Cave is located about 170 kilometres north of the Cave and Basin Historic Site.
-
No 'n' in Bridgeland: Calgary sign takes another hit
The sign that promotes the inner-city neighbourhood of Bridgeland is missing another letter.
Montreal
-
Quebec minister calls on new anti-Islamophobia representative to step down over Bill 21 comments
Quebec's minister responsible for secularism, Jean-Francois Roberge, has called on Canada’s new special anti-Islamophobia advisor Amira Elghawaby to apologize and step down.
-
Girl, 6, dead after accident involving T-bar lift at Quebec ski resort
A six-year-old girl died in hospital Sunday night after being involved in an incident at the Val-Saint-Côme ski resort in Lanaudiere. Quebec police are investigating, though details into the event are not yet known. Officers indicated that it involved a T-bar lift, but they were not able to say more.
-
Late Jean Vanier sexually abused 25 women, says non-profit he founded
A report commissioned by a non-profit organization founded by the late Jean Vanier says the Canadian sexually abused 25 women during his decades with the group.
Edmonton
-
Mindbender roller coaster closed after 37 years at West Edmonton Mall
The Mindbender roller coaster at Galaxyland has been shut down, West Edmonton Mall announced on Monday. The redevelopment of the area is already underway, and the roller coaster is being decommissioned and removed.
-
'Disturbing': Smith promises change after Edmonton bus damaged, rider threatened with ice pick
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he caused more than $5,000 worth of damage to an Edmonton Transit Bus and threatened a female passenger, acts that drew condemnation from Alberta's premier.
-
'Didn't receive any notifications': Edmonton drivers frustrated after receiving parking ban tickets
Several Edmonton drivers say they weren’t notified of snow clearing in their area before their vehicles were ticketed.
Northern Ontario
-
Family in remote northern Ont. reeling after daughter killed in fire, home destroyed
A family in the remote community of Peawanuck, Ont., is dealing not only with the death of their young daughter, but the loss of everything they owned in a Jan. 28 house fire.
-
Suspect was asleep behind the wheel, bag of coke in their lap, Sault police say
Two people discovered asleep in a vehicle in Sault Ste. Marie on Jan. 30 were found with weapons and more than $175,000 in illegal drugs, Sault police said Monday.
-
3.7 kilos of cocaine seized in northern Ontario by provincial guns and gangs unit
A joint forces drug trafficking investigation in northern Ontario has resulted in three people charged and drugs, cash and a vehicle being seized.
London
-
London driver charged following fatal crash with pedestrian
A person has been charged following the death of a pedestrian in a crash last week. As previously reported by CTV News, a pedestrian was struck by a car near Hamilton Road and Watmar Avenue on Jan. 24.
-
Fatal house fire in London
One person has died after a house fire in London. Crews were called to the scene on Tremont Road near Trafalgar Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
-
St. Thomas police seek suspect in violent home invasion
Police in St. Thomas, Ont. are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who they allege participated in a violent home invasion over the weekend.
Winnipeg
-
'Just incredible': Winnipegger and former teammate remembers Bobby Hull
Without Bobby Hull, the Winnipeg Jets wouldn’t be in the NHL right now. That’s how one of his former teammates feels about the late Jets forward.
-
Man found dead in Winnipeg hotel; police investigating as homicide
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a 40-year-old Winnipeg man at a Main Street hotel as a homicide.
-
Missing 12-year-old girl possibly in Winnipeg: RCMP
RCMP are searching for a 12-year-old girl who has not been seen in more than a week.
Ottawa
-
Governments failed Ottawa residents during convoy occupation, people's commission finds
A report into the impact of the "Freedom Convoy" occupation on residents of Ottawa has accused all three levels of government of failing to uphold the human rights of people who live and work in downtown Ottawa.
-
OPP identify victim in Eganville femicide as mother of accused
Ontario Provincial Police have formally identified a woman who was found dead in Eganville last week as the mother of an 18-year-old man accused of murder.
-
Patients left in lurch after Orleans doctors plan to close practices
Patients of an east Ottawa clinic say they've been left in the lurch after learning they would need to find new family doctors because their doctors were closing their medical practices.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police charge man with second-degree murder in suspicious death
Saskatoon police are investigating a suspicious death in the city's Mayfair neighbourhood.
-
Greg Fertuck wants new chance at bail while he awaits outcome of trial
A man accused of murder said he has been behind bars at the Saskatoon Correctional Centre for the last 1,310 days and is only allowed out three hours each day.
-
Sask. hockey team so desperate for players it turns to Twitter callout
The Rosthern Wheatkings senior men’s team was so desperate for players for its game on Saturday it put out a tweet calling for them.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver Public Library Foundation receives $150K to bolster early literacy programs
A Hong Kong-based philanthropic foundation is donating $150,000 to support early literacy in Vancouver.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canucks trade captain Bo Horvat to Islanders
The rebuild of the Vancouver Canucks has begun, with centre Bo Horvat heading to the New York Islanders.
-
270 illegal crab traps seized from Boundary Bay, federal officials say
More than 900 crabs were freed from illegal traps in Boundary Bay last week, according to federal officials.
Regina
-
Evraz to lay off more than 100 workers at Regina's steel mill
More than 100 Evraz employees will be laid off from Regina's steel mill in February, according to the company.
-
'I was in shock': Regina man claims $250K after Sask. Lotteries win
Regina resident Kenneth Dorsch had the surprise of a lifetime when he discovered he won big in December of 2022.
-
Sask. RCMP search for man suspected of sexually assaulting girl in arena dressing room
The Maidstone RCMP are looking for a suspect following the alleged sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in the dressing room at the Lashburn Sportsplex on Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police and Island Health launch dedicated mental health response team
Police in B.C.'s capital are pairing up with mental health workers to better respond to service calls involving people struggling with mental health and substance-use issues.
-
UVic launches investigation into alleged anti-Ukrainian harassment on campus
The University of Victoria is looking into recent reports of harassment towards members of the Ukrainian Students Society.
-
Vancouver Island hotel promotes sexual positivity with Valentine's Day 'nooner' package
A Vancouver Island hotel is bringing back its afternoon stay packages to encourage romantic rendezvous this Valentine's Day.