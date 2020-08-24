HALIFAX -- Police in Summerside, P.E.I., are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a two-year-old boy.

Police say the child was taken by ambulance to hospital in Summerside on Aug. 17 and, due to the severity of his injuries, later airlifted to hospital in Halifax for further treatment.

Child Protection Services alerted Summerside Police Services on Tuesday.

The boy died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Police say an autopsy has been conducted. The major crime unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy’s injuries and subsequent death.

Investigators say they won’t be releasing any additional details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Summer Police Services at 902-432-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).