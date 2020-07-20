HALIFAX -- The suspicious death of an elderly woman in Dartmouth, N.S., has now been ruled a homicide.

Halifax Regional Police responded to the home on Lynwood Drive around 11:12 a.m. on July 11.

Police found the body of a woman inside. She was later identified as 85-year-old Eleanor Noreen Harding.

Police provided an update on the case Monday, confirming that Harding’s death is being treated as a homicide now that the autopsy has been completed.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Neighbours previously told CTV News that Harding had lived in the community for a long time and was a widowed mother of three adult sons.

Police remained on scene for several days last week, focusing their attention on the woman’s home, a nearby park and a wooded area, which was searched with assistance from Ground Search and Rescue.

Investigators are asking anyone who noticed anything unusual in the area of Lynwood Drive between the evening of July 9 and the morning of July 10 to contact Halifax Regional Police.

They are also asking to speak with anyone who has any information about the incident or Harding’s recent activities.