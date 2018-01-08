

A men's homeless shelter in Sydney that provides year-round overnight accommodations was forced to close over the weekend during some of the island’s coldest weather this winter.

Cory MacLeod of the Cape Breton Community Housing Association says the temporary closure was due to staffing, and that the situation is an anomaly.

“We weren't able to stay open during the day, but everyone when leaving the shelter in the morning was provided with gift cards to go to local coffee shops … warm clothing and also a safety plan for the day."

Burton Gould, who is homeless, told CTV News that the closure forced him and other homeless men to wander around in -25 degree wind chill.

He says while they may have been able to warm up at places like coffee shops for short periods, they weren't allowed to stay long.

"They're really strict there. You got to buy something. They see you loitering, they're going to bar you," says Gould.

When CTV News asked why a staffing shortage took place on one of the coldest weekends of the year, we were referred to the Department of Community Services, which funds the shelter.

In an email, the department said day-to-day operations of the shelters are the responsibility of the service providers.

Another concern being raised by the Cape Breton Community Housing Association is that the shelter is for men only. While there are a number of places around town that help women and youth, they say there are few places where men can stay overnight.

"In our community, there isn't a shelter exclusively for youth,” says MacLeod. “For women in our community, there isn't a true emergency overnight shelter. For women experiencing homelessness."

While Monday was a bit warmer, it was still -8 in Sydney. With this only being the second week of January, there could be more cold snaps to come before winter’s over in a few months.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.