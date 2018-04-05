Featured
Teen charged after student suffers head injury at Bedford high school
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 5:10PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, April 5, 2018 5:11PM ADT
A teenager has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after an altercation at a Bedford high school Thursday afternoon.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to C.P. Allen High School around 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a student who had been assaulted.
Police say the victim sustained a head injury during the altercation, and that the suspect is known to him.
The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The 17-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.