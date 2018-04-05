

CTV Atlantic





A teenager has been charged with assault causing bodily harm after an altercation at a Bedford high school Thursday afternoon.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to C.P. Allen High School around 1 p.m. after receiving a report of a student who had been assaulted.

Police say the victim sustained a head injury during the altercation, and that the suspect is known to him.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The 17-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.