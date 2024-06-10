ATLANTIC
    • Teen dies following collision involving ATV in Tide Head, N.B.: RCMP

    An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck An RCMP patch is seen on the shoulder of an assistant commissioner, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, April 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    A 17-year-old boy from Campbellton, N.B., has died following a two-vehicle collision in Tide Head, N.B.

    Officers responded to a report of a collision between a car and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Restigouche Drive on Sunday around 9:40 p.m., according to a news release from the RCMP.

    Police say the driver and sole occupant of the ATV died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

    The driver and two passengers of the car were uninjured.

    Police believe the collision occurred when the ATV overtook a car travelling eastbound, and then collided with an on-coming vehicle that was travelling westbound.

    Members of the Tide Head Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also attended the scene.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

