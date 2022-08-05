‘There’s nothing that’s impossible’: Halifax woman completes Canadian Death Race in Rocky Mountains

Most people would have said, “Nope, not for me,” as soon as they heard the title: Canadian Death Race.

But not Kimberley MacKenzie.

The Nova Scotia woman was among hundreds to sign up for the ultramarathon -- a race less than half the competitors finished.

Known as the Canadian Death Race, the 125-kilometre ultramarathon sends participants through the Rocky Mountains in Grande Cache, Alta. Between three mountain summits, one river crossing, and 17,000 feet of elevation change, the race isn’t for the faint of heart.

So how did MacKenzie do it?

“It took a lot of concentration and focus,” she said. “You run, walk, crawl, swim in some places. It’s rocky, it’s windy, it’s cold.”

The race, which began back in 2000, took place between July 31 and Aug. 1.

“My perception of the race, where I was at, what I was doing, I really felt alone,” MacKenzie explained. “That is when my mind started to say, ‘You have nothing to prove.’”

Despite the blisters on her feet and aching knees, hips, and back, she pointed out that it’s all mind over matter.

“You really need to take control of your mind and keep going to get around that mental barrier,” she said.

MacKenzie completed the five-leg ultramarathon with two-and-a-half minutes to spare -- a feat that proved too grueling for many of her competitors.

“I come out feeling stronger mentally, physically, and emotionally. I guess that would be why I chose to do it,” she said. “I am no one special. I am not above average, I am not extraordinary. But I hope anybody that sees this knows that there’s nothing that’s impossible if you set your mind to it.”