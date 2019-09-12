

THE CANADIAN PRESS





More than 30-thousand homes and businesses in Nova Scotia remain without electricity this morning -- five days after post-tropical storm Dorian lashed the Maritimes with hurricane-force winds.

As the height of the storm on Saturday, more than 400-thousand Nova Scotia Power customers were in the dark -- or about 80 per cent of the province.

In P-E-I, about seven-thousand Maritime Electric customers had no electricity this morning.

In New Brunswick, about 50 N-B Power customers were waiting to be connected, almost all of them in the Moncton area.