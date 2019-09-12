Thirty-thousand N.S. customers still without power following Dorian
A worker removes a fallen tree blocking a road in Dartmouth, N.S. as hurricane Dorian approaches on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, September 12, 2019 12:08PM ADT
More than 30-thousand homes and businesses in Nova Scotia remain without electricity this morning -- five days after post-tropical storm Dorian lashed the Maritimes with hurricane-force winds.
As the height of the storm on Saturday, more than 400-thousand Nova Scotia Power customers were in the dark -- or about 80 per cent of the province.
In P-E-I, about seven-thousand Maritime Electric customers had no electricity this morning.
In New Brunswick, about 50 N-B Power customers were waiting to be connected, almost all of them in the Moncton area.