HALIFAX -- Work can be stressful at the best of times, but working from home during a pandemic comes with its own set of challenges.

A recent survey found that half of Canadians who are working right now, are working at home.

Communications manager Ivy Ho is doing what a lot Maritimers are, juggling conference calls and parenting.

“There have been some challenges of working from home for sure,” says Ho.

“We have staff meetings at 9:30 a.m., so I definitely have to be showered and dressed and I have a lot of meetings.”

Professional organizer Colette Robicheau says communicating with family is the key to success.

“(You could say) you know from two to four today I really have to get something done. I'm on deadline, or you know, text your teenage daughter to say, ‘I've got a Zoom call at this time, please don't blast the music,’” says Robicheau.

Robicheau says it is important to keep your workspace clutter-free and registered dietitian Angela Dufour adds the fridge can also be a tempting distraction.

“Food is a comfort and it’s a natural desire to want to go to the fridge,” says Dufour.

Dufour says it’s OK to allow yourself to have a treat once in awhile, but also stressed the importance of maintaining a regular eating schedule, drinking lots of water, and keeping healthy snacks on hand.

“Fiber, protein, get back to the basics, a handful of almonds has six grams of protein, four grams of fiber, be mindful of your choices,” says Dufour.

Patrick Rogers is an account executive who has been working from home for almost 13 years. His advice is to try and let it go at the end of the day.

“I do try to make sure I end a bit early, clean some stuff up, or something that distracts me before I go downstairs, to make sure that I'm not bringing work home all the time,” says Rogers.