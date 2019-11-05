HALIFAX – The trial of two special constables charged in connection with the death of a man who died in a Halifax jail cell has resumed at Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner are charged with criminal negligence causing death in the June 16, 2016, death of 41-year-old Corey Rogers.

Court heard that on the night before he died, Rogers was arrested under the Liquor Control Act around 10:30 p.m. outside the IWK Health Centre, a children's hospital in the city's south end.

Rogers was found unresponsive in his jail cell a few hours later.

Last week, the jury watched a video that showed a visibly intoxicated Rogers wearing a spit hood as he is dragged and carried by police officers into the station.

He is later seen in the video heaving in a jail cell while still wearing the spit hood.

Prosecutor Chris Vanderhooft has told the jury the special constables should have removed the spit hood.

With files from The Canadian Press