HALIFAX -- Police are investigating following a two-vehicle collision that left one man with serious injuries on Saturday afternoon in Falmouth, Nova Scotia.

On Saturday, at around 1:03 p.m., RCMP, alongside Emergency Health Services and local fire departments, responded to a collision between a pickup truck and a transport on Highway 101.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck, an adult male from Kentville, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the transport truck, which was carrying empty vegetable crates, was not injured.

An RCMP collision analyst responded to the scene, and the highway was closed. In a release issued Saturday afternoon, police said the highway is not expected to reopen until Saturday evening, noting traffic is being diverted at Exit 6 and Exit 7.

The investigation continues.