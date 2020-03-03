HALIFAX -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was in Halifax on Tuesday making an announcement about the high-rate of unemployment among young Canadians, and how he plans to help the issue.

"Our future comes down to the next generation," said Trudeau.

Trudeau announced an investment through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy which will provide $492-million to fund at least 270 projects that will help young people train for, and find employment.

"We know that when we break down barriers for young people and give them the skills and experience they need to find a good job, our economy grows for everyone," said Trudeau. "That's why we're creating opportunities for all young Canadians, so they can hit the ground running to build fulfilling careers and prepare for the future."

Trudeau said the funding will go to local and national projects that could help a single parent, a young person experiencing homelessness, visible minority groups, or a person living with disabilities, gain the necessary skills to transition to the workforce.

This announcement means Common Good Solutions will be able to continue it's programs with the $1-million that was announced.