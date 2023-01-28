Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Pont-Landry, N.B.: RCMP

Two people from Tracadie, N.B., have died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning.

Officers with the Tracadie RCMP and Caraquet RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at about 3:20 a.m. on Route 160 near George Road in Pont-Landry.

Investigators believe the crash occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rolled over several times. Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle from the impact.

A 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her injuries. A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Route 160 near George Road was closed for roughly four hours while officers conducted a preliminary investigation. The road has since reopened.