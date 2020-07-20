Advertisement
Two men arrested for stealing grocery cart filled with energy drinks, chocolate bars: Halifax police
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
HALIFAX -- Two men are facing charges after they allegedly tried to steal a grocery cart filled with energy drinks and chocolate bars from a store in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Atlantic Wholesale Cash and Carry on Chebucto Road at 4:51 p.m. Sunday.
Police say an employee was assaulted as they tried to stop the men from leaving the store with the cart.
Police identified and arrested the suspects.
A 41-year-old man is facing a robbery charge while a 35-year-old man is facing charges of theft/possession under $5,000 and failure to comply with a condition of an undertaking.
Both men are due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.