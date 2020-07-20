HALIFAX -- Two men are facing charges after they allegedly tried to steal a grocery cart filled with energy drinks and chocolate bars from a store in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Atlantic Wholesale Cash and Carry on Chebucto Road at 4:51 p.m. Sunday.

Police say an employee was assaulted as they tried to stop the men from leaving the store with the cart.

Police identified and arrested the suspects.

A 41-year-old man is facing a robbery charge while a 35-year-old man is facing charges of theft/possession under $5,000 and failure to comply with a condition of an undertaking.

Both men are due to appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.