Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Nova Scotia native found dead in his Ontario home in July.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a 911 call at Shawn Yorke’s townhouse on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener, Ont., around 1:20 a.m. on July 8, 2018.

Police found the body of 45-year-old Yorke inside. Police say he died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Police arrested a 24-year-old Kitchener man on Wednesday.

Mowafag Saboon is facing a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm, forcible confinement, and a number of weapons-related offences.

Police arrested a second man in Kitchener on Thursday.

“They had the SWAT team down there, trying to get a guy to come out,” recalled resident Chris Prowse of Thursday’s arrest on Albion Street. “They were yelling for him. Took a little while, but they got him out.”

The second man -- who has not yet been named – is facing charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm, and forcible confinement.

He is due in court Friday, while Saboon appeared in court Thursday.

Friends and family of Yorke, who is originally from Glace Bay, N.S., attended court Thursday. They said they had never heard of Saboon.

“Shawn was the best uncle anyone could ask for,” said Stacy Yorke, the victim’s niece. “He was the best friend to everyone. He was like a second father to me.”

Yorke’s family says he had been living in the home for about five years and was a single father to two children, one of whom was living with Yorke at the time of his death.

Police say they are still investigating Yorke’s homicide, but haven’t said whether they expect to make any additional arrests in connection with the case.

“At this time the investigation does remain open and we are asking the public, as we have all along during the investigation, for information as the investigation moves forward,” said Cherri Greeno of the Waterloo Regional Police.