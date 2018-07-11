

CTV Atlantic





Mary Ann Yorke and Brenda Dunlop are still trying to make sense of what they are calling a senseless tragedy.

Together for a family reunion last weekend, they received news that a family member, 45-year-old Shawn Yorke, was shot and killed inside his Kitchener, Ont. home.

“We kind of just all comforted each other there, but you still can’t just accept news like that,” said sister-in-law Mary Ann Yorke.

Yorke was supposed to be in Cape Breton for the reunion, but couldn't make it. His sister says he lived with cerebral palsy and needed a cane to get around.

Brenda Dunlop believes her brother was the victim of a robbery.

“Was this guy watching him? Was this guy out for him? Was he trying to get revenge for something we don't know about? I don't think Shawn ever had an enemy in this world,” said Dunlop.

Ontario police believe Yorke was targeted and it was not random homicide, but they haven’t said much else since.

Police say they received a 911 call at around 1:20 a.m. Sunday from inside the home.

The family is pleading with the public for information into his death.

Yorke's sister-in-law remembers the time he supported her after her husband died.

“Shawn called me all the time,” she said. “We would chat and he was kind of like that part of the family that reached out to make sure, because if it wasn't for him and the rest of these guys, I don't know where I would be.”

Dunlop says he brother's life was taken way too soon.

“Nobody will ever have justice unless they can put Shawn back, but it's never going to happen,” she said.

So far no arrests have been made. Police say they're still in the early stages of their investigation.

Meanwhile funeral arrangements for Yorke are still pending.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.