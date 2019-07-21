

CTV Atlantic





Canadian Red Cross is assisting two adults from New Waterford, N.S. after an overnight fire damaged their home.

Crews responded to the fire around 3 a.m. on Sunday. They believe the fire began in the kitchen.

The two adults rented the bungalow, which received mostly smoke and water damage.

Both residents were checked by paramedics at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. No serious injuries were reported.

Red Cross volunteers from Sydney have arranged emergency lodging for the man and woman, as well as help with food and clothing purchases.