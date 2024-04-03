ATLANTIC
    • Unifor announces tentative deal with CN Autoport, members to vote today

    An "on strike" sign is pictured outside CN Autoport in Eastern Passage, N.S., on April 3, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic) An "on strike" sign is pictured outside CN Autoport in Eastern Passage, N.S., on April 3, 2024. (Carl Pomeroy/CTV Atlantic)
    A tentative agreement was struck between Unifor and CN Autoport which could end a weeks-long strike by unionized workers at North America's largest transshipment facilities for imported vehicles.

    According to the union's announcement Tuesday evening, the deal will be put to the workers for a vote later today. The announcement did not mention any details contained in the proposal.

    Despite the positive development, the statement also noted that picket lines will remain active at the Autoport in Eastern Passage until a collective agreement is ratified.

    More than 230 unionized workers walked off the job in late February.

    The facility handles nearly 185,000 vehicles every year. Virtually all are from European manufacturers, including BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, and Volvo.

    There has been no comment yet from CN Autoport.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2024.

