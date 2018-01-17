

CTV Atlantic





A New Brunswick man who was wanted for being unlawfully at large has been arrested in Fredericton.

Last week, the RCMP had asked for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Winton Saulis of Oromocto.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant had been issued for Saulis for allegedly breaching his conditions.

Police say they received information from the public that Saulis was in the Fredericton area. RCMP officers and members of the Fredericton Police Force located and arrested Saulis in the city late Tuesday afternoon.

Police say he has been remanded into custody.