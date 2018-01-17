Featured
Wanted man arrested in Fredericton after police receive tips from public
Winton Saulis has been arrested in Fredericton. (New Brunswick RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, January 17, 2018 3:12PM AST
A New Brunswick man who was wanted for being unlawfully at large has been arrested in Fredericton.
Last week, the RCMP had asked for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Winton Saulis of Oromocto.
A Canada-wide arrest warrant had been issued for Saulis for allegedly breaching his conditions.
Police say they received information from the public that Saulis was in the Fredericton area. RCMP officers and members of the Fredericton Police Force located and arrested Saulis in the city late Tuesday afternoon.
Police say he has been remanded into custody.