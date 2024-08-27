Wanted Millbrook man arrested, facing new charges: N.S. RCMP

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it has arrested a man who was wanted for nearly a month after two search warrants were executed in Cumberland County.

Police executed the search warrants in Birchwood and Hansford the morning of July 31 in connection with a drug, firearms and stolen property investigation.

They arrested eight people and later released five without charges.

Police believed Stephen “Dakota” Maloney was at the Hansford residence before they arrived.

Maloney remained at large and a provincewide warrant was issued for his arrest.

The 33-year-old was wanted on multiple warrants for firearms and driving offences.

Police say they learned he was at a home in Little Dyke on Aug. 23.

A variety of police resources were deployed to execute his arrest, including the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services, according to an RCMP news release.

Police say Maloney initially tried to flee the home on foot, but he was quickly found and arrested.

The Millbrook man is now facing new charges of being unlawfully in a dwelling house and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

He is also facing charges related to previous arrest warrants.

Maloney appeared in court and was remanded in custody pending future court appearances.

