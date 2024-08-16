ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Water-main break in Montreal affecting CTV Atlantic

    Share

    A massive water-main break and subsequent flooding in Montreal is causing a significant disruption at multiple Bell Media properties, including CTV Atlantic.

    The incident affects internal networking and has impacted publishing of local stories to CTV Atlantic’s website.

    The situation is also expected to affect production of local newscasts on Friday.

    Bell and CTV Atlantic teams are working to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

    The water-main break happened around 6 a.m. ET near a construction site in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough. Many homes and business offices in the area have been evacuated.

    This is a developing story.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What is ketamine, the drug involved in Matthew Perry's death?

    The investigation into the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry has led to a sweeping indictment that pulled in five people who prosecutors say contributed to his ketamine overdose in October, including two doctors and a street dealer involved in providing Perry large amounts of the powerful anesthetic.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News