Water-main break in Montreal affecting CTV Atlantic

A massive water-main break and subsequent flooding in Montreal is causing a significant disruption at multiple Bell Media properties, including CTV Atlantic.

The incident affects internal networking and has impacted publishing of local stories to CTV Atlantic’s website.

The situation is also expected to affect production of local newscasts on Friday.

Bell and CTV Atlantic teams are working to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

The water-main break happened around 6 a.m. ET near a construction site in Montreal’s Ville-Marie borough. Many homes and business offices in the area have been evacuated.

This is a developing story.