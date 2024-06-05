'We are all in': Michigan-based sports investment firm takes total ownership of Halifax Mooseheads
A sports investment firm based in Birmingham, Michigan, says it has acquired all minority shares of the Halifax Mooseheads and now fully owns the QMJHL hockey team.
The Simon Sports website describes the company as “a sports investment firm and management group that serves as an umbrella for Sam Simon and his son Peter Simon’s sports ventures.”
The firm initially purchased 84.5 per cent of shares from former owner Bobby Smith last year.
Smith purchased the Mooseheads and became majority owner of the team in 2003.
“This club is and will always be the community’s team and we are both incredibly honoured and blessed to be stewards of such a great franchise. We are all-in to continue building on the rich tradition, achieving greater heights and accomplishing incredible goals,” said Sam and Peter Simon in a news release from the Mooseheads.
“Mooseheads fans, staff, players and the City of Halifax have our full commitment to do everything in our power to get there.”
The Mooseheads dismissed both its head and assistant coaches in April after the team lost in the first round of the playoffs.
The team said it would will start a search for new head and assistant coaches “immediately.”
The QMJHL entry draft is scheduled for June 7 and 8 in Moncton, N.B.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
