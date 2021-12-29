Lobster Pogo with a Lemon and Dill Mayo
Pogo Batter Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cup cornmeal
- 1 and 1/4 cup flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 tbsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 3/4 cup buttermilk
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 tablespoon honey
- Four lobster tails, equivalent of a pound of lobster (fresh or frozen)
Directions:
- Combine the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt and whisk together.
- In a separate bowl, combine the buttermilk, egg, oil, and honey. Mix well.
- Add to the dry ingredients.
- Pour the batter into a deep vessel, heated deep fryer to 350°
- Ensure that your lobster tails are very dry. Dip in the batter twirling several times and then allowing the excess batter to drip off.
- Dip the pogo into the oil and swirl for 2 to 3 seconds before dropping.
- Fry until golden brown.
Lemon and Dill Mayo Ingredients:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- Zest and juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tsp deli mustard
- 1 ½ tbsp chopped dill
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients in a bowl and refrigerate until its time to serve.
Lobster products are available year round at Logans Daily Catch in New Glasgow, N.S.