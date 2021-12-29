Lobster Pogo with a Lemon and Dill Mayo

Pogo Batter Ingredients:

1 1/2 cup cornmeal

1 and 1/4 cup flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 3/4 cup buttermilk

1 large egg

1 tablespoon oil

1 tablespoon honey

Four lobster tails, equivalent of a pound of lobster (fresh or frozen)

Directions:

Combine the cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt and whisk together. In a separate bowl, combine the buttermilk, egg, oil, and honey. Mix well. Add to the dry ingredients. Pour the batter into a deep vessel, heated deep fryer to 350° Ensure that your lobster tails are very dry. Dip in the batter twirling several times and then allowing the excess batter to drip off. Dip the pogo into the oil and swirl for 2 to 3 seconds before dropping. Fry until golden brown.

Lemon and Dill Mayo Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 tsp deli mustard

1 ½ tbsp chopped dill

½ tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl and refrigerate until its time to serve.

Lobster products are available year round at Logans Daily Catch in New Glasgow, N.S.