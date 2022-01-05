Polish Sausage Potato Hash Recipe
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 1 package Polish sausage, sliced in quarters and halved (we used Chris Brothers’ Polish sausage)
- 1 medium red pepper, sliced in large pieces
- 1 medium red onion, sliced in large pieces
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp pepper
- 2 tsp paprika
- 2 apples, sliced in chunks
- 1 cup par boiled baby potatoes, cut in half
Directions:
- Heat the olive oil over medium high heat.
- Add the polish sausage, peppers and onions and sauté until the onion begins to soften slightly.
- Add salt, pepper, paprika and the apples and sauté for another 3 to 4 minutes.
- Add the potatoes and sauté until warmed through.
- Serve with a side of deli mustard if desired.
Chris Brothers’ products are available at grocery stores throughout Atlantic Canada.