Polish Sausage Potato Hash Recipe

Serves 4

Ingredients:

2 tbsp olive oil

1 package Polish sausage, sliced in quarters and halved (we used Chris Brothers’ Polish sausage)

1 medium red pepper, sliced in large pieces

1 medium red onion, sliced in large pieces

1 tsp salt

½ tsp pepper

2 tsp paprika

2 apples, sliced in chunks

1 cup par boiled baby potatoes, cut in half

Directions:

Heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the polish sausage, peppers and onions and sauté until the onion begins to soften slightly. Add salt, pepper, paprika and the apples and sauté for another 3 to 4 minutes. Add the potatoes and sauté until warmed through. Serve with a side of deli mustard if desired.

Chris Brothers’ products are available at grocery stores throughout Atlantic Canada.