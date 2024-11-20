What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

What you need to know if you missed the Wednesday edition of CTV Morning Live Atlantic.

Microscopic insects are threatening eastern hemlock trees and they only came into our region in 2017. Some things people can do to help is not moving firewood and also brushing themselves off after hikes and walks to make sure the bugs don’t attach and move.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are around the corner and Mark Salzman gives details on all the tech deals headed our way from AI laptops to portable gaming systems.

Looking for holiday inspiration for your loved ones? Our partner Charlotte Singmin shares some treats that won’t play tricks on your wallet. Whether its gift giving to a friend, or a little something for your holiday party host, she shows how to stretch your dollar without sacrificing quality.

Our partner lifestyle expert Afiya Francisco shares some ideas to maximize your dollar and reuse clothing for multiple holiday festivities. Whether you’re looking for yourself, or for your loved ones, adding something that can be versatile is the key to getting the best bang for your buck.