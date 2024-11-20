What to watch: Highlights from CTV Morning Live

ATLANTIC
    What you need to know if you missed the Wednesday edition of CTV Morning Live Atlantic.

    Tiny dangers to hemlocks

    Microscopic insects are threatening eastern hemlock trees and they only came into our region in 2017. Some things people can do to help is not moving firewood and also brushing themselves off after hikes and walks to make sure the bugs don’t attach and move.

    Talking tech deals

    Black Friday and Cyber Monday are around the corner and Mark Salzman gives details on all the tech deals headed our way from AI laptops to portable gaming systems.

    Holiday shopping

    Looking for holiday inspiration for your loved ones? Our partner Charlotte Singmin shares some treats that won’t play tricks on your wallet. Whether its gift giving to a friend, or a little something for your holiday party host, she shows how to stretch your dollar without sacrificing quality.

    One for you and me

    Our partner lifestyle expert Afiya Francisco shares some ideas to maximize your dollar and reuse clothing for multiple holiday festivities. Whether you’re looking for yourself, or for your loved ones, adding something that can be versatile is the key to getting the best bang for your buck.

    opinion Tom Mulcair: Is Justin Trudeau just playing out the clock?

    Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says Canada is facing critical issues that need an active, engaged federal government right now; but Prime Minister Trudeau seems to be running out the clock before the next election.

    Canada Post strike will delay letters to Santa this year

    For the past 40 years, Canada Post says it's been helping deliver millions of letters from all the good little girls and boys to Santa Claus. However, the company says this year's nation-wide postal strike will make it difficult to keep up with the arrangement.

