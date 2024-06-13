Winnipeg resident loses $4,000 to P.E.I. scammer: police

Charlottetown police say a 23-year-old man has been charged after a Winnipeg resident was scammed out of several thousand dollars.

Winnipeg Police Service contacted Charlottetown Police Services about the alleged fraud in February.

Police say the victim was contacted by someone acting as a government employee through Facebook Messenger.

The scammer told the victim a $150,000 government grant was available to him, according to a news release from Charlottetown police.

Police say the victim was told he had to send $4,000 first and he did so.

Adedemola Afolabi was arrested and charged with fraud under $5,000.

He was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in provincial court on June 27.

